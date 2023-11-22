The Anaheim Ducks (9-9) are favorites when they welcome in the Montreal Canadiens (7-9-2) on Wednesday, November 22 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW. The Ducks are -135 on the moneyline to win, while the Canadiens have +110 moneyline odds.

Canadiens vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canadiens vs. Ducks Total and Moneyline

Canadiens vs. Ducks Betting Trends

Montreal has played 10 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.

The Ducks have been listed as a moneyline favorite just one time this season (they won).

The Canadiens have secured an upset victory in five, or 31.2%, of the 16 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Anaheim has had moneyline odds set at -135 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Montreal has won four of its 13 games when it is the underdog by +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Canadiens Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 6-4 4-6-0 6.5 2.6 3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 2.6 3 9 25.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-7-1 6-4 5-5-0 6.4 2.6 3.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-7-1 2.6 3.5 7 17.9% Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-4 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-8 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

