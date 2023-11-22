Mason McTavish and Nicholas Suzuki are two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Anaheim Ducks meet the Montreal Canadiens at Honda Center on Wednesday, November 22 at 10:00 PM ET.

Canadiens vs. Ducks Game Information

Canadiens Players to Watch

Suzuki is a leading scorer for Montreal, with 16 points this season, as he has put up six goals and 10 assists in 18 games.

Cole Caufield is a top contributor for Montreal, with 15 total points this season. In 18 games, he has netted five goals and provided 10 assists.

This season, Michael Matheson has four goals and 10 assists for Anaheim.

In the crease, Cayden Primeau has a record of 1-2-0 in three games this season, conceding 12 goals (4.0 goals against average) with 92 saves and an .885 save percentage, 52nd in the league.

Ducks Players to Watch

One of Anaheim's most productive offensive players this season is McTavish, with 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) and an average ice time of 17:23 per game.

Frank Vatrano has picked up 17 points (0.9 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding five assists.

Ryan Strome has posted two goals and 12 assists for Anaheim.

Lukas Dostal's record is 5-3-0. He has conceded 29 goals (3.8 goals against average) and recorded 243 saves with an .893% save percentage (45th in league).

Canadiens vs. Ducks Stat Comparison

Ducks Rank Ducks AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 23rd 2.83 Goals Scored 2.83 23rd 12th 3.11 Goals Allowed 3.56 26th 27th 28.9 Shots 29.4 25th 27th 32.7 Shots Allowed 34.9 30th 18th 19.67% Power Play % 20% 14th 13th 81.71% Penalty Kill % 74.36% 25th

