A pair of skidding squads meet when the Anaheim Ducks (9-9) host the Montreal Canadiens (7-9-2) at Honda Center on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW. The Ducks have lost three in a row, while the Canadiens are on a four-game losing streak.

Canadiens vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Ducks (-125) Canadiens (+105) 6.5 Ducks (-1.5)

Canadiens Betting Insights

The Canadiens have been made an underdog 16 times this season, and won five, or 31.2%, of those games.

Montreal has gone 4-10, a 28.6% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Canadiens have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Montreal has played 10 games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.

Canadiens vs Ducks Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Ducks Rankings

Ducks Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 51 (23rd) Goals 51 (23rd) 56 (17th) Goals Allowed 64 (26th) 12 (18th) Power Play Goals 14 (10th) 15 (24th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (31st)

Canadiens Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Montreal went 6-4-0 against the spread and 2-7-1 straight up.

In its past 10 contests, Montreal has hit the over five times.

The Canadiens have averaged a total of 6.4 goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 less than this game's total of 6.5.

During their past 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are averaging 6.9 goals, 0.4 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Canadiens have the league's 23rd-ranked scoring offense (51 total goals, 2.8 per game).

The Canadiens' 64 total goals conceded (3.6 per game) rank 26th in the NHL.

Their -13 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.

