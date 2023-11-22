Canadiens vs. Ducks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of skidding squads meet when the Anaheim Ducks (9-9) host the Montreal Canadiens (7-9-2) at Honda Center on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW. The Ducks have lost three in a row, while the Canadiens are on a four-game losing streak.
Canadiens vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Ducks (-125)
|Canadiens (+105)
|6.5
|Ducks (-1.5)
Canadiens Betting Insights
- The Canadiens have been made an underdog 16 times this season, and won five, or 31.2%, of those games.
- Montreal has gone 4-10, a 28.6% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +105 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Canadiens have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Montreal has played 10 games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.
Canadiens vs Ducks Additional Info
Canadiens vs. Ducks Rankings
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|51 (23rd)
|Goals
|51 (23rd)
|56 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|64 (26th)
|12 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|14 (10th)
|15 (24th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|20 (31st)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- Over its past 10 games, Montreal went 6-4-0 against the spread and 2-7-1 straight up.
- In its past 10 contests, Montreal has hit the over five times.
- The Canadiens have averaged a total of 6.4 goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 less than this game's total of 6.5.
- During their past 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are averaging 6.9 goals, 0.4 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Canadiens have the league's 23rd-ranked scoring offense (51 total goals, 2.8 per game).
- The Canadiens' 64 total goals conceded (3.6 per game) rank 26th in the NHL.
- Their -13 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.
