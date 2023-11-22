The Anaheim Ducks host the Montreal Canadiens at Honda Center on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Mason McTavish, Nicholas Suzuki and others in this contest.

Canadiens vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Canadiens vs. Ducks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Suzuki is one of the top offensive options for Montreal with 16 points (0.9 per game), with six goals and 10 assists in 18 games (playing 20:45 per game).

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 16 0 2 2 2 vs. Flames Nov. 14 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 12 0 0 0 3 vs. Bruins Nov. 11 1 0 1 1

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Cole Caufield has helped lead the offense for Montreal this season with five goals and 10 assists.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Nov. 18 0 0 0 3 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Flames Nov. 14 0 0 0 8 vs. Canucks Nov. 12 0 0 0 2 vs. Bruins Nov. 11 0 1 1 2

Michael Matheson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Michael Matheson has 14 points so far, including four goals and 10 assists.

Matheson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 16 0 2 2 4 vs. Flames Nov. 14 0 0 0 1 vs. Canucks Nov. 12 1 0 1 1 vs. Bruins Nov. 11 0 1 1 2

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

One of Anaheim's top offensive players this season is McTavish, who has scored 17 points in 18 games (eight goals and nine assists).

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 19 1 0 1 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 17 0 0 0 0 at Avalanche Nov. 15 0 0 0 2 at Predators Nov. 14 0 1 1 2 vs. Sharks Nov. 12 1 0 1 4

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Frank Vatrano is another of Anaheim's most productive contributors through 18 games, with 12 goals and five assists.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 19 0 0 0 5 vs. Panthers Nov. 17 1 0 1 5 at Avalanche Nov. 15 0 0 0 1 at Predators Nov. 14 0 1 1 4 vs. Sharks Nov. 12 2 1 3 5

