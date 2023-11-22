How to Watch the Celtics vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Eastern Conference's best teams, the Boston Celtics (11-3) and the Milwaukee Bucks (10-4), hit the court at TD Garden on November 22, 2023 on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Celtics vs Bucks Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
- Boston is 8-0 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
- The Celtics are the best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank 21st.
- The 117.2 points per game the Celtics record are only 0.5 fewer points than the Bucks allow (117.7).
- Boston has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 117.7 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics score 125.2 points per game in home games, compared to 112.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 12.4 points per contest.
- When playing at home, Boston is surrendering 5.9 fewer points per game (102.8) than when playing on the road (108.7).
- The Celtics are averaging 17.8 three-pointers per game with a 41.8% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 2.9 more threes and 8.3% points better than they're averaging away from home (14.9 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Derrick White
|Questionable
|Personal
