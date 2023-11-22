The Eastern Conference's best teams, the Boston Celtics (11-3) and the Milwaukee Bucks (10-4), hit the court at TD Garden on November 22, 2023 on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI.

Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics vs Bucks Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

Boston is 8-0 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Celtics are the best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank 21st.

The 117.2 points per game the Celtics record are only 0.5 fewer points than the Bucks allow (117.7).

Boston has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 117.7 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics score 125.2 points per game in home games, compared to 112.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 12.4 points per contest.

When playing at home, Boston is surrendering 5.9 fewer points per game (102.8) than when playing on the road (108.7).

The Celtics are averaging 17.8 three-pointers per game with a 41.8% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 2.9 more threes and 8.3% points better than they're averaging away from home (14.9 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).

Celtics Injuries