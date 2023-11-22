Will Charlie Coyle Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 22?
Can we anticipate Charlie Coyle scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins face off with the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Charlie Coyle score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Coyle stats and insights
- In four of 17 games this season, Coyle has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Coyle has scored two goals on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 22.2% of them.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Coyle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|18:45
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|18:05
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:09
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|4
|3
|1
|17:18
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:29
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|15:44
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|20:00
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|19:22
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Home
|W 4-1
Bruins vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
