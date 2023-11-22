On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins go head to head against the Florida Panthers. Is Charlie McAvoy going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Charlie McAvoy score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

McAvoy stats and insights

In three of 13 games this season, McAvoy has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Panthers this season, and has scored one goal.

McAvoy has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.

McAvoy averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.3%.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

McAvoy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 26:49 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 23:56 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 24:21 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 26:44 Away L 3-2 OT 10/30/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 21:19 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 21:24 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 3 0 3 26:11 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:28 Away W 3-0 10/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 24:57 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Kings 0 0 0 26:39 Away W 4-2

Bruins vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

