Will Christian Dvorak find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens take on the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Christian Dvorak score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Dvorak stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Dvorak scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.

Dvorak has no points on the power play.

Dvorak's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are conceding 56 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

