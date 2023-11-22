When the Montreal Canadiens take on the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Cole Caufield find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Cole Caufield score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Caufield stats and insights

Caufield has scored in five of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

He has two goals on the power play, and also six assists.

He has a 7.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.8 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 56 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Caufield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 15:52 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 2-1 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:19 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:47 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 21:00 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 18:57 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 1 0 1 20:04 Away L 6-3 11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:30 Away L 3-2 10/30/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 22:32 Away L 3-2 SO

Canadiens vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.