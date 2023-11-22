The Montreal Canadiens, Cole Caufield included, will play the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Caufield against the Ducks, we have plenty of info to help.

Cole Caufield vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Caufield Season Stats Insights

Caufield's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:50 per game on the ice, is 0.

Caufield has a goal in five of 18 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Caufield has registered a point in a game 12 times this year over 18 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Caufield has posted an assist in a game nine times this season in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

Caufield has an implied probability of 66.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Caufield going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Caufield Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 56 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 18 Games 1 15 Points 2 5 Goals 2 10 Assists 0

