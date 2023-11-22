Can we anticipate Danton Heinen scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins play the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Danton Heinen score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Heinen stats and insights

  • Heinen has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Heinen has zero points on the power play.
  • Heinen's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have given up 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

