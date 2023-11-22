Can we anticipate Danton Heinen scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins play the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Danton Heinen score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Heinen stats and insights

Heinen has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Heinen has zero points on the power play.

Heinen's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

