David Pastrnak Game Preview: Bruins vs. Panthers - November 22
David Pastrnak will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers play on Wednesday at Amerant Bank Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Pastrnak against the Panthers, we have lots of info to help.
David Pastrnak vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)
Bruins vs Panthers Game Info
|Bruins vs Panthers Odds/Over/Under
|Bruins vs Panthers Prediction
|Bruins vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
|Bruins vs Panthers Player Props
Pastrnak Season Stats Insights
- In 17 games this season, Pastrnak has a plus-minus of +13, while averaging 19:08 on the ice per game.
- In 10 of 17 games this season Pastrnak has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.
- In 14 of 17 games this year, Pastrnak has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.
- In 12 of 17 games this season, Pastrnak has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.
- Pastrnak's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Pastrnak has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet.
Pastrnak Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers have given up 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team's +8 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|17
|Games
|12
|29
|Points
|10
|12
|Goals
|9
|17
|Assists
|1
