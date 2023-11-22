Derrick White's Boston Celtics take the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 102-100 win over the Grizzlies (his most recent action) White produced 10 points and four assists.

Below, we look at White's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-111)

Over 11.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+104)

Over 3.5 (+104) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+102)

Over 4.5 (+102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+154)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Bucks gave up 113.3 points per game last season, 14th in the NBA.

The Bucks were the 20th-ranked team in the NBA last season, conceding 44.2 boards per game.

The Bucks conceded 23.9 assists per contest last year (fifth in the NBA).

The Bucks were the 11th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.1 makes per game.

Derrick White vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/30/2023 26 8 5 0 2 1 0 2/14/2023 43 27 2 12 3 0 3 12/25/2022 30 12 3 5 2 0 1

