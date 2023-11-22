Something has to give when the Anaheim Ducks (9-9, riding a three-game losing streak) host the Montreal Canadiens (7-9-2, losers of four straight). The matchup on Wednesday, November 22 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the past 10 games, the Canadiens are 2-7-1 while totaling 26 total goals (seven power-play goals on 39 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 17.9%). They have allowed 35 goals.

Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Wednesday's contest.

Canadiens vs. Ducks Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final tally of Ducks 4, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Ducks (-125)

Ducks (-125) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Ducks (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canadiens vs Ducks Additional Info

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens (7-9-2 overall) have posted a record of 5-2-7 in matchups that have gone to OT this season.

Montreal has earned 10 points (5-3-0) in its eight games decided by one goal.

This season the Canadiens scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Montreal has one point (0-5-1) in six games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Canadiens have scored three or more goals 11 times, earning 15 points from those matchups (7-3-1).

This season, Montreal has scored a single power-play goal in 10 games and registered nine points with a record of 4-5-1.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 1-1-1 (three points).

The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents in 15 games, going 6-8-1 to register 13 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Ducks Rank Ducks AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 23rd 2.83 Goals Scored 2.83 23rd 12th 3.11 Goals Allowed 3.56 26th 27th 28.9 Shots 29.4 25th 27th 32.7 Shots Allowed 34.9 30th 18th 19.67% Power Play % 20% 14th 13th 81.71% Penalty Kill % 74.36% 25th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Canadiens vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.