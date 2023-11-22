Canadiens vs. Ducks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 22
Something has to give when the Anaheim Ducks (9-9, riding a three-game losing streak) host the Montreal Canadiens (7-9-2, losers of four straight). The matchup on Wednesday, November 22 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW.
Over the past 10 games, the Canadiens are 2-7-1 while totaling 26 total goals (seven power-play goals on 39 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 17.9%). They have allowed 35 goals.
Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Wednesday's contest.
Canadiens vs. Ducks Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer model for this game calls for a final tally of Ducks 4, Canadiens 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Ducks (-125)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Ducks (-1.5)
Canadiens vs Ducks Additional Info
Canadiens Splits and Trends
- The Canadiens (7-9-2 overall) have posted a record of 5-2-7 in matchups that have gone to OT this season.
- Montreal has earned 10 points (5-3-0) in its eight games decided by one goal.
- This season the Canadiens scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- Montreal has one point (0-5-1) in six games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.
- The Canadiens have scored three or more goals 11 times, earning 15 points from those matchups (7-3-1).
- This season, Montreal has scored a single power-play goal in 10 games and registered nine points with a record of 4-5-1.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 1-1-1 (three points).
- The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents in 15 games, going 6-8-1 to register 13 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Ducks Rank
|Ducks AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|23rd
|2.83
|Goals Scored
|2.83
|23rd
|12th
|3.11
|Goals Allowed
|3.56
|26th
|27th
|28.9
|Shots
|29.4
|25th
|27th
|32.7
|Shots Allowed
|34.9
|30th
|18th
|19.67%
|Power Play %
|20%
|14th
|13th
|81.71%
|Penalty Kill %
|74.36%
|25th
Canadiens vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
