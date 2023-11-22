Can we anticipate Gustav Lindstrom lighting the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens face off with the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Gustav Lindstrom score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindstrom stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Lindstrom scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

Lindstrom has no points on the power play.

He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are conceding 56 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

