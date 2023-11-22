Can we anticipate Gustav Lindstrom lighting the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens face off with the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Gustav Lindstrom score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindstrom stats and insights

  • In one of five games this season, Lindstrom scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
  • Lindstrom has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Ducks are conceding 56 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

