Will Gustav Lindstrom Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 22?
Can we anticipate Gustav Lindstrom lighting the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens face off with the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Gustav Lindstrom score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindstrom stats and insights
- In one of five games this season, Lindstrom scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
- Lindstrom has no points on the power play.
- He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- On defense, the Ducks are conceding 56 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Canadiens vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
