Ivy League Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ivy League teams will take the court across three games on Wednesday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Columbia Lions taking on the Florida Gators at Baha Mar Convention Center.
Ivy League Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Columbia Lions vs. Florida Gators
|1:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|-
|Brown Bears at Loyola Chicago Ramblers
|2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Albany Great Danes at Cornell Big Red
|2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
