The Boston Bruins, with Jake DeBrusk, take the ice Wednesday versus the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on DeBrusk's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Bruins vs Panthers Game Info

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, DeBrusk has averaged 16:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

In one of 16 games this season, DeBrusk has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

DeBrusk has a point in six games this year through 16 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In five of 16 games this season, DeBrusk has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

DeBrusk's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of DeBrusk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 16 Games 11 6 Points 11 1 Goals 6 5 Assists 5

