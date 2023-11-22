For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Jake Evans a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Jake Evans score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Evans stats and insights

  • Evans has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
  • Evans has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 56 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Evans recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:06 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:53 Home L 6-5
11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:13 Home L 2-1
11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:23 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 11:29 Home W 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:30 Away W 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:55 Home L 5-3
11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:35 Away L 6-3
11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:24 Away L 3-2
10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:03 Away L 3-2 SO

Canadiens vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

