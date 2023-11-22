For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is James van Riemsdyk a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

van Riemsdyk has scored in four of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.

van Riemsdyk averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.8%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

van Riemsdyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:19 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 19:10 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:41 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:56 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 16:05 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:56 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 13:52 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:16 Home W 3-2 SO 10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:20 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:03 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.