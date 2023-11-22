On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Jesse Ylonen going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jesse Ylonen score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ylonen stats and insights

Ylonen has scored in two of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

Ylonen has zero points on the power play.

He has a 23.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 56 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ylonen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:37 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 2 2 0 7:22 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:03 Home L 2-1 11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:28 Away L 3-2 10/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:26 Home W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:20 Home L 5-2 10/23/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:50 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:51 Home W 3-2 OT 10/17/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:09 Home L 5-2 10/14/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:19 Home W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.