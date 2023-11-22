For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Josh Anderson a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Josh Anderson score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

  • Anderson is yet to score through 18 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Ducks are allowing 56 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Anderson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:44 Home L 6-5
11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 2-1
11/12/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:49 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:29 Home W 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:37 Away W 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:44 Home L 5-3
11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:12 Away L 6-3
11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:59 Away L 3-2
10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:21 Away L 3-2 SO

Canadiens vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

