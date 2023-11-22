Will Josh Anderson Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 22?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Josh Anderson a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Josh Anderson score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Anderson stats and insights
- Anderson is yet to score through 18 games this season.
- He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Ducks defensive stats
- On defense, the Ducks are allowing 56 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Anderson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|16:49
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|20:29
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:44
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:21
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
Canadiens vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
