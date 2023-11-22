The Montreal Canadiens, including Josh Anderson, are in action Wednesday versus the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Anderson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Josh Anderson vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Anderson Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Anderson has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 17:04 on the ice per game.

Anderson has yet to score a goal this season through 18 games played.

In two of 18 games this year, Anderson has recorded a point, but he has no games with multiple points.

Anderson has had an assist twice this season in 18 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Anderson has an implied probability of 44.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 26.7% chance of Anderson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Anderson Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 56 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 18 Games 2 2 Points 1 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

