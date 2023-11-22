When the Montreal Canadiens play the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Juraj Slafkovsky light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Juraj Slafkovsky score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Slafkovsky stats and insights

Slafkovsky has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Slafkovsky's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 56 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Slafkovsky recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 15:43 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:39 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 1 0 1 14:23 Home L 2-1 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:48 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:54 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:17 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:16 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:06 Away L 6-3 11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:17 Away L 3-2 10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:02 Away L 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.