For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Kaiden Guhle a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Kaiden Guhle score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Guhle stats and insights

  • Guhle has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.
  • Guhle has zero points on the power play.
  • Guhle averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.0%.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 56 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Guhle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 24:27 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:37 Home L 6-5
11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:06 Home L 2-1
11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:20 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 21:12 Home W 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:16 Away W 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:53 Home L 5-3
11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:33 Away L 6-3
11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:25 Away L 3-2
10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 26:08 Away L 3-2 SO

Canadiens vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

