Will Kaiden Guhle Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 22?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Kaiden Guhle a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kaiden Guhle score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Guhle stats and insights
- Guhle has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.
- Guhle has zero points on the power play.
- Guhle averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.0%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have given up 56 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Guhle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|24:27
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:37
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:06
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|21:12
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:16
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|19:53
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:33
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:25
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|26:08
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.