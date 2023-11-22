In the upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Michael Matheson to find the back of the net for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Michael Matheson score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Matheson stats and insights

In four of 18 games this season, Matheson has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.

On the power play he has three goals, plus six assists.

He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 8.2% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 56 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Matheson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:04 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 28:06 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 28:43 Home L 2-1 11/12/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 23:21 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 27:21 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 3 1 2 27:56 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:09 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 1 0 1 21:23 Away L 6-3 11/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:36 Away L 3-2 10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:01 Away L 3-2 SO

Canadiens vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

