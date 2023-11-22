Will Michael Matheson Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 22?
In the upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Michael Matheson to find the back of the net for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Michael Matheson score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Matheson stats and insights
- In four of 18 games this season, Matheson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus six assists.
- He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 8.2% of them.
Ducks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 56 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Matheson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:04
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|0
|2
|28:06
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|28:43
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|23:21
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|27:21
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|1
|2
|27:56
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|24:09
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|21:23
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|22:36
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|22:01
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
Canadiens vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
