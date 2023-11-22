Michael Matheson and the Montreal Canadiens will play the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Looking to bet on Matheson's props versus the Ducks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Michael Matheson vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Matheson Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Matheson has averaged 24:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -9.

Matheson has a goal in four games this season through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 10 of 18 games this year, Matheson has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Matheson has an assist in eight of 18 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Matheson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 62.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 54.1% chance of Matheson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Matheson Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 56 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 18 Games 2 14 Points 1 4 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

