In the upcoming tilt versus the Anaheim Ducks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Michael Pezzetta to find the back of the net for the Montreal Canadiens? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Michael Pezzetta score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650

Pezzetta stats and insights

Pezzetta has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.

Pezzetta has zero points on the power play.

He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are giving up 56 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Pezzetta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:20 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 7:17 Home L 6-5 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:04 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:54 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 6:45 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 7:09 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:45 Away L 6-3 10/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 6:31 Away L 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:02 Home W 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 7:38 Home W 4-3 OT

Canadiens vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

