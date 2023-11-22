Nicholas Suzuki will be among those in action Wednesday when his Montreal Canadiens meet the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. Fancy a bet on Suzuki in the Canadiens-Ducks game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nicholas Suzuki vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suzuki Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Suzuki has a plus-minus of -6, while averaging 20:45 on the ice per game.

In six of 18 games this year, Suzuki has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Suzuki has a point in 11 of 18 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Suzuki has an assist in seven of 18 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Suzuki goes over his points prop total is 63.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Suzuki has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Suzuki Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 56 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 18 Games 2 16 Points 1 6 Goals 1 10 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.