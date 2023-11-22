Will Oskar Steen Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 22?
Should you bet on Oskar Steen to light the lamp when the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Oskar Steen score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Steen stats and insights
- In one of 10 games this season, Steen scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Steen has no points on the power play.
- Steen averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 49 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.