The Florida Panthers (12-5-1) will attempt to continue a six-game home win streak when they face the Boston Bruins (13-1-3) on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

The Bruins' offense has totaled 37 goals in their past 10 outings, while their defense has allowed 26 goals. They have registered 32 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored nine goals (28.1%). They are 7-1-2 over those contests.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a look at which squad we think will come out on top in Wednesday's action on the ice.

Bruins vs. Panthers Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final score of Bruins 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-110)

Bruins (-110) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Bruins (+1.5)

Bruins vs Panthers Additional Info

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins have posted a record of 2-3-5 in overtime matchups as part of an overall mark of 13-1-3.

Boston has earned nine points (3-1-3) in its seven games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Boston has three points (1-0-1) when scoring two goals this season.

The Bruins have scored at least three goals 15 times, earning 26 points from those matchups (12-1-2).

This season, Boston has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in seven games and registered 10 points with a record of 4-1-2.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Boston has posted a record of 7-0-1 (15 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents nine times this season, and earned 14 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Bruins AVG Bruins Rank 17th 3.17 Goals Scored 3.47 11th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 2.18 1st 5th 33.9 Shots 32.1 10th 4th 27.8 Shots Allowed 31.4 21st 23rd 16.67% Power Play % 22.81% 11th 23rd 75.44% Penalty Kill % 90.77% 1st

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

