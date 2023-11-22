The Montreal Canadiens, Sean Monahan among them, meet the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Honda Center. Prop bets for Monahan are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Sean Monahan vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Monahan Season Stats Insights

Monahan's plus-minus this season, in 18:21 per game on the ice, is -5.

Monahan has a goal in six games this season through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Monahan has a point in 11 of 18 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In seven of 18 games this season, Monahan has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Monahan's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Monahan going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Monahan Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 56 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-5).

