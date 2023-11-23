The San Francisco 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk will be up against the Seattle Seahawks' defense and Tariq Woolen in Week 12 action at Lumen Field. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on the 49ers receivers' matchup against the Seahawks secondary.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

49ers vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Seahawks 107.1 11.9 11 50 10.18

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Tariq Woolen Insights

Brandon Aiyuk & the 49ers' Offense

Brandon Aiyuk's team-leading 831 yards as a receiver have come on 43 receptions (out of 61 targets) with four touchdowns.

In terms of passing yards, San Francisco has 2,543 (254.3 per game), the ninth-most in the league.

The 49ers average the fifth-most points in the NFL, 27.9 per game.

San Francisco has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 27.8 times per game, which is worst in the league.

The 49ers have made 42 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 17th in the NFL. They throw the ball 41.2% of the time in the red zone.

Tariq Woolen & the Seahawks' Defense

Tariq Woolen leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 30 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and seven passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Seattle is 19th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (2,330) and 13th in passing touchdowns allowed (13).

This year, the Seahawks are 17th in the NFL in points allowed (21.8 per game) and 19th in total yards allowed (345.6 per game).

Five players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have allowed 12 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Tariq Woolen Advanced Stats

Brandon Aiyuk Tariq Woolen Rec. Targets 61 43 Def. Targets Receptions 43 7 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 19.3 22 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 831 30 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 92.3 3.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 222 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 4 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.