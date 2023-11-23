How to Watch Iowa vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at LionTree Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Iowa vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Iowa Stats Insights
- Last season, the Hawkeyes had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Sooners' opponents made.
- In games Iowa shot higher than 43.2% from the field, it went 16-4 overall.
- The Hawkeyes were the 65th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Sooners finished 278th.
- Last year, the Hawkeyes scored 80.1 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 67.5 the Sooners allowed.
- Iowa went 19-6 last season when scoring more than 67.5 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Oklahoma Stats Insights
- The Sooners' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points lower than the Hawkeyes gave up to their opponents (47.4%).
- Oklahoma went 11-5 when it shot better than 47.4% from the field.
- The Sooners were the 278th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Hawkeyes finished 30th.
- The Sooners' 67.7 points per game last year were seven fewer points than the 74.7 the Hawkeyes allowed.
- Oklahoma went 15-11 last season when allowing fewer than 80.1 points.
Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Iowa performed better at home last season, posting 89.8 points per game, compared to 69.9 per game in road games.
- The Hawkeyes allowed 76 points per game when playing at home, compared to 72 in away games.
- Iowa drained 10 threes per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 3.3 more threes and 8.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.7 threes per game, 30.5% three-point percentage).
Oklahoma Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Oklahoma scored three more points per game at home (69.3) than away (66.3).
- At home, the Sooners gave up 64.4 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 75.8.
- At home, Oklahoma drained 7 trifectas per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (6.9). Oklahoma's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than on the road (32.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Alabama State
|W 98-67
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 92-84
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/17/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 88-74
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/23/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
Oklahoma Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 82-43
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/14/2023
|Texas State
|W 93-54
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/17/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 90-66
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/23/2023
|Iowa
|-
|LionTree Arena
|11/30/2023
|UAPB
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/5/2023
|Providence
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.