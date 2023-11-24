Alexander Newhook and the Montreal Canadiens will play the San Jose Sharks at 3:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. Looking to wager on Newhook's props? Here is some information to help you.

Alexander Newhook vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Newhook Season Stats Insights

Newhook's plus-minus this season, in 16:26 per game on the ice, is -5.

Newhook has scored a goal in a game four times this year over 19 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In nine of 19 games this year, Newhook has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Newhook has an assist in six of 19 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Newhook has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Newhook going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Newhook Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are conceding 82 total goals (4.3 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-54).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 19 Games 3 12 Points 1 6 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

