Will Alexander Newhook find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens play the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 3:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Alexander Newhook score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Newhook stats and insights

In four of 19 games this season, Newhook has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Newhook averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.2%.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 82 goals in total (4.3 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Newhook recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 19:12 Away W 4-3 11/18/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:05 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 13:43 Home L 6-5 11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:37 Home L 2-1 11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:50 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:56 Home W 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:59 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:25 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 1 0 1 17:22 Away L 6-3 11/2/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 18:43 Away L 3-2

Canadiens vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

