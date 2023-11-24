Will Brad Marchand Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 24?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest against the Detroit Red Wings is set for Friday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Brad Marchand find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchand stats and insights
- In six of 18 games this season, Marchand has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In two games against the Red Wings this season, he has taken eight shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Marchand has picked up two goals and seven assists on the power play.
- Marchand's shooting percentage is 11.9%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have conceded 57 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Marchand recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|21:12
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|17:00
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:03
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|22:03
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|20:09
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|19:26
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|22:23
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|20:09
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Bruins vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
