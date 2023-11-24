Will Brandon Carlo Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 24?
On Friday at 1:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins square off with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Brandon Carlo going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Brandon Carlo score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Carlo stats and insights
- In one of 18 games this season, Carlo scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In two games against the Red Wings this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Carlo has no points on the power play.
- He has a 4.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 57 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 15.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Carlo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|22:16
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|19:56
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|19:34
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:52
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:11
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|25:16
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|19:55
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|22:49
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|23:50
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Bruins vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
