For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 3:30 PM ET, is Brendan Gallagher a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brendan Gallagher score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gallagher stats and insights

  • Gallagher has scored in five of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.
  • On the power play, Gallagher has accumulated one goal and two assists.
  • Gallagher's shooting percentage is 11.4%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have conceded 82 goals in total (4.3 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.7 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gallagher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 16:18 Away W 4-3
11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:18 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:20 Home L 6-5
11/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 2-1
11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:53 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 13:48 Home W 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:01 Away W 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:59 Home L 5-3
11/4/2023 Blues 2 1 1 14:05 Away L 6-3
11/2/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 16:20 Away L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.