Will Brendan Gallagher Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 24?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Montreal Canadiens and the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 3:30 PM ET, is Brendan Gallagher a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Brendan Gallagher score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Gallagher stats and insights
- Gallagher has scored in five of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.
- On the power play, Gallagher has accumulated one goal and two assists.
- Gallagher's shooting percentage is 11.4%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have conceded 82 goals in total (4.3 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.7 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.
Gallagher recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|16:18
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:18
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|13:48
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|14:05
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|16:20
|Away
|L 3-2
Canadiens vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
