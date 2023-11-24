Brendan Gallagher will be among those in action Friday when his Montreal Canadiens play the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. If you'd like to wager on Gallagher's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Brendan Gallagher vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on Fubo Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gallagher Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Gallagher has averaged 13:38 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -11.

Gallagher has a goal in five games this season through 19 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Gallagher has a point in six games this season (out of 19), including multiple points three times.

Gallagher has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 19 games played.

The implied probability of Gallagher going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Gallagher Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 82 goals in total (4.3 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-54) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 19 Games 1 9 Points 0 5 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

