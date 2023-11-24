Currently, the Boston Bruins (14-1-3) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Detroit Red Wings (9-6-3) at TD Garden on Friday, November 24 at 1:00 PM ET.

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Grzelcyk D Out Upper Body Morgan Geekie C Out Upper Body

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body

Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

Bruins Season Insights

Boston's 62 total goals (3.4 per game) rank eighth in the league.

They have the league's second-best goal differential at +24.

Red Wings Season Insights

With 65 goals (3.6 per game), the Red Wings have the NHL's seventh-best offense.

Detroit concedes 3.2 goals per game (57 total), which ranks 15th in the league.

With a goal differential of +8, they are 10th-best in the league.

Bruins vs. Red Wings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-210) Red Wings (+170) 6

