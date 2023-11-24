The Detroit Red Wings travel to face the Boston Bruins on Friday, November 24, with the Bruins unbeaten in five consecutive games at home.

The Bruins-Red Wings game can be watched on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET, so tune in to take in the action.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs Red Wings Additional Info

Bruins vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/4/2023 Red Wings Bruins 5-4 DET 10/28/2023 Bruins Red Wings 4-1 BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have allowed 38 total goals (just 2.1 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 62 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Bruins have gone 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that span.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 18 12 17 29 19 9 0% Brad Marchand 18 7 12 19 13 8 22.2% Charlie Coyle 18 7 8 15 8 7 54.4% Charlie McAvoy 14 3 12 15 14 2 - Pavel Zacha 18 7 7 14 8 6 50%

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have allowed 57 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 15th in the league.

The Red Wings' 65 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them seventh in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Red Wings have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Red Wings have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) over that time.

Red Wings Key Players