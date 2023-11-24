Player prop betting options for David Pastrnak, Dylan Larkin and others are available in the Boston Bruins-Detroit Red Wings matchup at TD Garden on Friday, starting at 1:00 PM ET.

Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Red Wings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Pastrnak has been a top contributor on Boston this season, with 29 points in 18 games.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 at Lightning Nov. 20 1 1 2 8 vs. Canadiens Nov. 18 0 3 3 6 at Sabres Nov. 14 1 2 3 3 at Canadiens Nov. 11 0 1 1 6

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)

Brad Marchand is another of Boston's most productive contributors through 18 games, with seven goals and 12 assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 at Lightning Nov. 20 0 1 1 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 18 0 2 2 3 at Sabres Nov. 14 0 1 1 4 at Canadiens Nov. 11 1 1 2 5

Charlie Coyle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Charlie Coyle's 15 points this season have come via seven goals and eight assists.

Coyle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Nov. 22 1 0 1 4 at Lightning Nov. 20 1 0 1 1 vs. Canadiens Nov. 18 0 2 2 1 at Sabres Nov. 14 0 0 0 2 at Canadiens Nov. 11 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Larkin's six goals and 12 assists in 18 games for Detroit add up to 18 total points on the season.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Nov. 22 1 0 1 5 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 17 0 0 0 2 at Senators Nov. 16 0 0 0 3 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 11 0 0 0 0 vs. Canadiens Nov. 9 0 0 0 5

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

Alex DeBrincat has posted 18 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 11 goals and seven assists.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Nov. 22 0 1 1 1 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 17 0 1 1 4 at Senators Nov. 16 1 0 1 3 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 11 1 0 1 1 vs. Canadiens Nov. 9 0 0 0 4

