Canadiens vs. Sharks Injury Report Today - November 24
Going into a game against the San Jose Sharks (3-15-1), the Montreal Canadiens (8-9-2) will be monitoring seven players on the injury report. The game starts at 3:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24 at SAP Center at San Jose.
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Rafael Harvey-Pinard
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Kirby Dach
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
|David Savard
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Jordan Harris
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Arber Xhekaj
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mitchell Russell
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Nico Sturm
|C
|Out
|Personal
|Oskar Lindblom
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Matt Benning
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Logan Couture
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alexander Barabanov
|LW
|Out
|Finger
|Kevin Labanc
|RW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Canadiens vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: San Jose, California
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Canadiens Season Insights
- Montreal's 55 total goals (2.9 per game) make it the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Its -12 goal differential ranks 27th in the league.
Sharks Season Insights
- The Sharks' 28 goals on the season (1.5 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.
- San Jose concedes 4.3 goals per game (82 total), which ranks 32nd in the league.
- Their -54 goal differential is 32nd in the league.
Canadiens vs. Sharks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canadiens (-145)
|Sharks (+120)
|6.5
