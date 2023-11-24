Going into a game against the San Jose Sharks (3-15-1), the Montreal Canadiens (8-9-2) will be monitoring seven players on the injury report. The game starts at 3:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24 at SAP Center at San Jose.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Carey Price G Out Knee Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Out Lower Body Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back David Savard D Out Upper Body Jordan Harris D Out Lower Body Arber Xhekaj D Questionable Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mitchell Russell RW Out Undisclosed Nico Sturm C Out Personal Oskar Lindblom LW Out Lower Body Matt Benning D Out Undisclosed Logan Couture C Out Lower Body Alexander Barabanov LW Out Finger Kevin Labanc RW Questionable Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canadiens Season Insights

Montreal's 55 total goals (2.9 per game) make it the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.

Its -12 goal differential ranks 27th in the league.

Sharks Season Insights

The Sharks' 28 goals on the season (1.5 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.

San Jose concedes 4.3 goals per game (82 total), which ranks 32nd in the league.

Their -54 goal differential is 32nd in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Canadiens vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Canadiens (-145) Sharks (+120) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.