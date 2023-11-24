How to Watch the Canadiens vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Montreal Canadiens (off a victory in their last game) and the San Jose Sharks (off a defeat) will meet on Friday at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose.
You can see the Sharks-Canadiens matchup on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA.
Canadiens Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
Canadiens vs Sharks Additional Info
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Canadiens are conceding 67 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 26th in NHL action.
- The Canadiens rank 21st in the league with 55 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Canadiens are 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 28 goals over that stretch.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|19
|6
|11
|17
|15
|6
|52.9%
|Michael Matheson
|19
|5
|10
|15
|23
|5
|-
|Cole Caufield
|19
|5
|10
|15
|8
|6
|50%
|Sean Monahan
|19
|6
|7
|13
|9
|9
|58.2%
|Alexander Newhook
|19
|6
|6
|12
|15
|8
|39.4%
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks concede 4.3 goals per game (82 in total), 32nd in the NHL.
- With 28 goals (1.5 per game), the Sharks have the league's 32nd-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Sharks are 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Sharks have allowed 47 goals (4.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 1.9 goals per game (19 total) during that time.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tomas Hertl
|19
|4
|8
|12
|5
|12
|58.7%
|Fabian Zetterlund
|19
|4
|3
|7
|7
|5
|46.7%
|Luke Kunin
|19
|4
|2
|6
|4
|3
|38.5%
|Calen Addison
|19
|0
|6
|6
|2
|4
|-
|William Eklund
|19
|3
|3
|6
|4
|8
|30%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.