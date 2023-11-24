The Montreal Canadiens (off a victory in their last game) and the San Jose Sharks (off a defeat) will meet on Friday at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose.

You can see the Sharks-Canadiens matchup on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA.

Canadiens Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Canadiens vs Sharks Additional Info

Canadiens Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Canadiens are conceding 67 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 26th in NHL action.

The Canadiens rank 21st in the league with 55 goals scored (2.9 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Canadiens are 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 28 goals over that stretch.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nicholas Suzuki 19 6 11 17 15 6 52.9% Michael Matheson 19 5 10 15 23 5 - Cole Caufield 19 5 10 15 8 6 50% Sean Monahan 19 6 7 13 9 9 58.2% Alexander Newhook 19 6 6 12 15 8 39.4%

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks concede 4.3 goals per game (82 in total), 32nd in the NHL.

With 28 goals (1.5 per game), the Sharks have the league's 32nd-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Sharks are 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Sharks have allowed 47 goals (4.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 1.9 goals per game (19 total) during that time.

Sharks Key Players