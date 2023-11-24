The Montreal Canadiens (8-9-2) square off against the San Jose Sharks (3-15-1) at SAP Center at San Jose on Friday, November 24 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA. The Canadiens knocked off the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in their last outing, while the Sharks are coming off a 7-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken.

In the past 10 contests for the Canadiens (3-7-0), their offense has put up 28 goals while their defense has conceded 36 goals. They have had 38 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored seven goals (18.4%).

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Friday's hockey action.

Canadiens vs. Sharks Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final tally of Canadiens 4, Sharks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canadiens (-145)

Canadiens (-145) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Sharks (+1.5)

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens (8-9-2 overall) have a 5-2-7 record in games that have needed overtime.

Montreal has 12 points (6-3-0) in the nine games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Canadiens scored just one goal, they lost.

Montreal finished 0-5-1 in the six games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering one point).

The Canadiens have scored three or more goals 12 times, and are 8-3-1 in those games (to record 17 points).

In the 10 games when Montreal has recorded a single power-play goal, it picked up nine points after finishing 4-5-1.

In the three games when it outshot its opponent, Montreal is 1-1-1 (three points).

The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents in 16 games, going 7-8-1 to register 15 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Canadiens Rank Canadiens AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 23rd 2.89 Goals Scored 1.47 32nd 25th 3.53 Goals Allowed 4.32 32nd 26th 29.3 Shots 24.2 32nd 30th 34.8 Shots Allowed 37.8 32nd 20th 19.18% Power Play % 16.36% 22nd 26th 73.42% Penalty Kill % 72.46% 30th

Canadiens vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.