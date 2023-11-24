The Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield and the San Jose Sharks' Fabian Zetterlund are two of the best players to keep an eye on when these teams play on Friday at 3:30 PM ET, at SAP Center at San Jose.

Canadiens vs. Sharks Game Information

Canadiens Players to Watch

Nicholas Suzuki is one of Montreal's leading contributors (17 points), via amassed six goals and 11 assists.

Caufield has picked up 15 points (0.8 per game), scoring five goals and adding 10 assists.

Michael Matheson's total of 15 points is via five goals and 10 assists.

Cayden Primeau's record is 1-2-0. He has conceded 12 goals (4.0 goals against average) and racked up 92 saves with an .885% save percentage (52nd in league).

Sharks Players to Watch

San Jose's Tomas Hertl has recorded eight assists and four goals in 19 games. That's good for 12 points.

With seven total points (0.4 per game), including four goals and three assists through 19 contests, Zetterlund is crucial for San Jose's attack.

This season, Luke Kunin has four goals and two assists, for a season point total of six.

In the crease, Kaapo Kahkonen has a record of 1-6-0 in eight games this season, conceding 27 goals (4.3 goals against average) with 211 saves and an .887 save percentage, 50th in the league.

Canadiens vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

Canadiens Rank Canadiens AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 23rd 2.89 Goals Scored 1.47 32nd 25th 3.53 Goals Allowed 4.32 32nd 26th 29.3 Shots 24.2 32nd 30th 34.8 Shots Allowed 37.8 32nd 20th 19.18% Power Play % 16.36% 22nd 26th 73.42% Penalty Kill % 72.46% 30th

