The Montreal Canadiens (8-9-2) and San Jose Sharks (3-15-1) play at SAP Center at San Jose on Friday, November 24 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-CA. The Canadiens took down the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in their most recent game, while the Sharks are coming off a 7-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken.

Canadiens vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canadiens (-145) Sharks (+120) 6.5 Canadiens (-1.5)

Canadiens Betting Insights

The Canadiens have been listed as a moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and went 2-0 in those games.

Montreal has not played a game with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Canadiens have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Montreal and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 11 of 19 games this season.

Canadiens vs Sharks Additional Info

Canadiens vs. Sharks Rankings

Canadiens Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 55 (21st) Goals 28 (32nd) 67 (26th) Goals Allowed 82 (32nd) 14 (12th) Power Play Goals 9 (24th) 21 (32nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (30th)

Canadiens Advanced Stats

Montreal has a 6-4-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 3-7-0 overall.

In its past 10 contests, Montreal hit the over six times.

The Canadiens and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

During their past 10 games, the Canadiens have scored 0.1 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Canadiens' 2.9 average goals per game add up to 55 total, which makes them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Canadiens are ranked 26th in total goals against, conceding 3.5 goals per game (67 total) in league action.

They're ranked 27th in the league with a -12 goal differential .

