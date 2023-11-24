Top Player Prop Bets for Canadiens vs. Sharks on November 24, 2023
Player prop bet options for Nicholas Suzuki, Tomas Hertl and others are available when the Montreal Canadiens visit the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Friday at 3:30 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Canadiens vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Canadiens vs. Sharks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Nicholas Suzuki Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Suzuki is one of Montreal's top contributors (17 total points), having amassed six goals and 11 assists.
Suzuki Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Bruins
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 16
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 12
|0
|0
|0
|3
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Cole Caufield Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Cole Caufield has 15 points (0.8 per game), scoring five goals and adding 10 assists.
Caufield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Bruins
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|8
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
Michael Matheson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
Michael Matheson's 15 points this season have come via five goals and 10 assists.
Matheson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Bruins
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 16
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 12
|1
|0
|1
|1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks
Tomas Hertl Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Hertl has scored four goals (0.2 per game) and dished out eight assists (0.4 per game), fueling the San Jose offense with 12 total points (0.6 per game). He averages 2.4 shots per game, shooting 8.9%.
Hertl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Canucks
|Nov. 20
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 14
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Ducks
|Nov. 12
|0
|1
|1
|4
Fabian Zetterlund Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Fabian Zetterlund is one of the impact players on offense for San Jose with seven total points (0.4 per game), with four goals and three assists in 19 games.
Zetterlund Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Canucks
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Ducks
|Nov. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.