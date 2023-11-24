Player prop bet options for Nicholas Suzuki, Tomas Hertl and others are available when the Montreal Canadiens visit the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Friday at 3:30 PM ET.

Canadiens vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Suzuki is one of Montreal's top contributors (17 total points), having amassed six goals and 11 assists.

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 22 0 1 1 1 at Bruins Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 16 0 2 2 2 vs. Flames Nov. 14 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 12 0 0 0 3

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Cole Caufield has 15 points (0.8 per game), scoring five goals and adding 10 assists.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 22 0 0 0 5 at Bruins Nov. 18 0 0 0 3 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Flames Nov. 14 0 0 0 8 vs. Canucks Nov. 12 0 0 0 2

Michael Matheson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

Michael Matheson's 15 points this season have come via five goals and 10 assists.

Matheson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 22 1 0 1 4 at Bruins Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 16 0 2 2 4 vs. Flames Nov. 14 0 0 0 1 vs. Canucks Nov. 12 1 0 1 1

NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Hertl has scored four goals (0.2 per game) and dished out eight assists (0.4 per game), fueling the San Jose offense with 12 total points (0.6 per game). He averages 2.4 shots per game, shooting 8.9%.

Hertl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Nov. 22 0 0 0 0 at Canucks Nov. 20 1 0 1 4 vs. Blues Nov. 16 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers Nov. 14 1 0 1 2 at Ducks Nov. 12 0 1 1 4

Fabian Zetterlund Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Fabian Zetterlund is one of the impact players on offense for San Jose with seven total points (0.4 per game), with four goals and three assists in 19 games.

Zetterlund Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Nov. 22 0 0 0 3 at Canucks Nov. 20 0 0 0 2 vs. Blues Nov. 16 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers Nov. 14 0 1 1 0 at Ducks Nov. 12 0 0 0 2

