Celtics vs. Magic November 24 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Celtics (5-2), on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Amway Center, battle the Orlando Magic (4-4). The game begins at 2:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSFL, and NBCS-BOS.
Celtics vs. Magic Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, BSFL, NBCS-BOS
Celtics Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Jayson Tatum gets the Celtics 29.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Celtics are getting 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Jaylen Brown this season.
- Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 58.3% of his shots from the floor and 47.1% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.
- The Celtics are receiving 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game from Derrick White this year.
- Jrue Holiday gets the Celtics 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while delivering 0.3 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.
Magic Players to Watch
- Franz Wagner puts up 21.0 points, 2.5 assists and 4.5 boards per game.
- Cole Anthony puts up 19.0 points, 6.0 boards and 2.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.0 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Paolo Banchero puts up 13.0 points, 4.5 assists and 6.0 boards per contest.
- Jalen Suggs averages 9.5 points, 1.0 assists and 4.5 boards.
- Markelle Fultz averages 9.0 points, 3.0 boards and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 52.9% from the field.
Celtics vs. Magic Stat Comparison
|Magic
|Celtics
|109.9
|Points Avg.
|120.6
|107.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|108.6
|45.7%
|Field Goal %
|47.0%
|32.5%
|Three Point %
|36.4%
