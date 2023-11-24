Celtics vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Orlando Magic (10-5) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Boston Celtics (12-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET.
Celtics vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-5.5
|-
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston has gone over in seven of its 15 games with a set total (46.7%).
- The Celtics are 8-7-0 ATS this season.
- Boston has been the favorite in 14 games this season and won 11 (78.6%) of those contests.
- This season, Boston has won 10 of its 11 games, or 90.9%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.
- The Celtics have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Celtics vs Magic Additional Info
Celtics vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|0
|0%
|117.3
|228.8
|107.2
|214.7
|226.3
|Magic
|0
|0%
|111.5
|228.8
|107.5
|214.7
|222.4
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics have gone 7-3 in their past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- Three of Celtics' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Boston has performed better when playing at home, covering four times in six home games, and four times in nine road games.
- The Celtics record 117.3 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 107.5 the Magic allow.
- When Boston puts up more than 107.5 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 11-2 overall.
Celtics vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|8-7
|6-5
|7-8
|Magic
|12-3
|0-1
|6-9
Celtics vs. Magic Point Insights
|Celtics
|Magic
|117.3
|111.5
|8
|21
|8-5
|8-0
|11-2
|7-1
|107.2
|107.5
|4
|5
|7-4
|10-1
|10-1
|9-2
